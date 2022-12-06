The Crestmark

UAE
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Business Bay, Marasi Drive Street, 25

Payment plan*

Down Payment

20%

571 166 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

114 233 AED
Before the completion date

50%

1 427 914 AED
Handover

30%

856 748 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 7
Completion date Q1 2026
Number of floors
22
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 7
Price from 2 855 828 AED

Inner infrastructure

Elevators

Number of elevators: 5

Freight elevator

For children

Playground

Game area

Swimming pool and SPA

Outdoor swimming pool

Fitness center

Transport accessibility

Public transport 160 m
High school 2 km
Shop 700 m
Medical center 7 km

About project

New project in the bustling district of Business Bay. Discover a new way of living and enjoy stunning views of the Dubai Water Canal and yacht marina. Choose from studios, 1-3 bedroom apartments, and 4-bedroom penthouses, all featuring ergonomic spaces and panoramic windows. The multi-level lighting system creates bright and spacious rooms.

Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle with a gym, bowling alley, infinity pool, co-working space, children's playground, club house, and game room. FRESH LAYA MINIMART LLC and BAY MARKET, Express English Language Center, Fomo Cafe, CAVO Restaurant, THE KANA CAFE, Supercare Pharmacy, and Blossom Downtown Nursery are all within a 5-10 minute drive. Surrounding the complex are landscaped parks and walking areas: South Ridge Park, Dubai Water Canal Walk, Bay Avenue Park, and Al Quoz Pond Park. Near the main attractions The famous Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, musical fountains, and Dubai Opera are all just 10 minutes away from the complex. Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah can be reached within 25 minutes. Iconic architecture of Dubai The building is designed in a modern style, with neutral color palettes and simple symmetrical forms that harmoniously blend with the surrounding buildings. Reliable developer Ellington Properties is a major developer that has been offering residential real estate in the most popular locations in Dubai since 2014. In 2021, the company received the prestigious Luxury Lifestyle Award 2021 in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in Dubai".

