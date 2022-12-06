UAE
EN
AED - د
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service

The Quayside

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Business Bay, 7th Street, 5

Payment plan*

Down Payment

20%

469 166 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

93 833 AED
Before the completion date

50%

1 172 914 AED
Handover

30%

703 748 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 4
Completion date Q1 2026
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 4
Price from 2 345 828 AED

Inner infrastructure

Elevators

Number of elevators: 4

For children

High school

Swimming pool and SPA

Fitness center

Territory

Promenade

Additionally

Shops

Medical center

Transport accessibility

Public transport 220 m
High school 2 km
Shop 450 m
Medical center 600 m
Sea 5 km

About project

Modern complex in the promising district of Business Bay, right in the heart of a cosmopolitan lifestyle. Live with direct access to Dubai Canal waterfront and enjoy exceptional design and international amenities. Designer studios, 1-3 bedrooms apartments and 5 bedrooms penthouse are available for selection. Two-bedroom apartments come with a separate staff room. Windows provide breathtaking views of Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai.

Within a 5-10 minute walk, you can find Gala Supermarket, Moon Restaurant and Cafe, La Cruise Restaurant Business Bay, Warehouse Gym, and Shefaa Al Madeena Pharmacy. A little further away are Blue Bird Nursery - Al Quoz, Global Indian International School (GIIS) Dubai Campus, GEMS Our Own Indian School, Towheed International School, Citymax Hotel Business, The First Collection Business Bay, and Grand Millennium Hotel Business Bay. Surrounding areas include Safa Park, Dubai Water Canal Walk, Play Area Muhammad Bin Rashid City, and Al Quoz Pond Park. Transport accessibility The residential complex is in close proximity to Al Khail Road, Sheikh Zayed Road, and Emirates Road, which allow easy access to any part of the city. Dubai International Airport can be reached within 15 minutes. Close to the beach Jumeirah Beach, a real paradise styled as a picturesque oasis, is only a 12-minute drive away. The beach attracts attention with its well-maintained lawns, exotic plants, and gardens. Near the main attractions Famous landmarks such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, musical fountains, and Dubai Opera are located 10 minutes away from the complex. Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, and Bluewaters Island can be reached within 20 minutes. Reliable developer Ellington Properties is a major developer that has been offering residential real estate in the most popular locations in Dubai since 2014. In 2021, the company received the prestigious Luxury Lifestyle Award 2021 in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in Dubai".

More

Buildings

For sale

Price
Area
Completion date
4 offers
Total area
Price
Completion date

Infrastructure
Map

0 objects in the presentation