Trillionaire Residences

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Business Bay, Marasi Drive Street, 74

Payment plan*

Down Payment

20%

241 538 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

48 308 AED
Before the completion date

50%

603 844 AED
Handover

30%

362 306 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 200
Completion date Q3 2024
Number of floors
26
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 200
Price from 1 207 688 AED

Inner infrastructure

For children

Swimming pool for children

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Jacuzzi

Fitness center

Additionally

Restaurant / cafe

Conference room

Transport accessibility

Public transport 500 m
High school 3 km
Shop 800 m
Medical center 800 m

About project

A modern apartment complex under the renowned Binghatti brand on the prime waterfront location. Live in the prestigious Business Bay area and enjoy breathtaking views of the Dubai Water Canal and Burj Khalifa. The complex features 362 residences, including studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments. All living spaces are equipped with panoramic windows or balcony doors to maximize natural light. The interiors incorporate trendy elements in dark and pastel shades.

The residential complex is designed to provide the highest quality of life in Dubai. Residents can enjoy on-site amenities, including adult and children's pools, a gym, sauna, jacuzzi, lobby, SPA salon, cafes, and restaurants. Concierge, butler, security, and apartment cleaning services are available. Within a 10-minute drive, you'll find LIFE Pharmacy, Choithrams Bay Square and Carrefour Market supermarkets, Maru Udon Restaurant, Al Falak Cafe, Sahelnom Café and Express English Language Center. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently situated between the Dubai Canal waterfront and Marasi Drive, with easy access to Al Asayel Street. Dubai International Airport is just a 15-minute drive away. Functional layouts Layouts include balconies, spacious living rooms, dining areas, built-in closets, and open kitchens with modern appliances. Some units are equipped with a jacuzzi or a terrace pool. Reliable developer Binghatti Developers is the development arm of Binghatti Holding, founded in 1890. The company's real estate portfolio includes 40+ projects, each with technological and innovative architectural solutions.

Buildings

For sale

Price
Area
Completion date
200 offers
Total area
Price
Completion date

Map

News about project

The influx of Chinese investors in Dubai: what does it mean?
08.09.2023
