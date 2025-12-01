- Home
Trussardi Residences
Payment plan*
10%131 326 AED
4%
53%696 026 AED
1%13 133 AED
36%472 772 AED
About the project
Inner infrastructure
For children
Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
Outdoor swimming pool
Fitness center
Beauty shop
Barbershop
Sport
Sports ground
Territory
Barbeque area
Additionally
Restaurant / cafe
Conference room
Library
Transport accessibility
About project
A modern complex combining the modernity of Dubai with classic Italian aesthetics, located in the quiet Al Furjan area. Discover a relaxed way of life and enjoy the balance between modern conveniences and the beauty of nature. The complex features serviced apartments with 1-2 bedrooms, 3.4-meter ceilings, and private pools. The residences are equipped with an environmentally friendly air disinfection system called Potok and a fully integrated "Smart Home" system.
Residents of the complex can enjoy first-class amenities, including a rooftop restaurant with a picturesque garden, a lobby with 7-meter-high ceilings, a 26-meter serviced pool, parks, gyms, sports courts, yoga areas, a jogging track, children's playgrounds, office spaces, a lounge, BBQ area, library, SPA, beauty salons and parking. Daily cleaning, fresh linens and towels, laundry, room service, concierge, and driver services are now available to you. Within a 10-minute drive, you will find supermarkets such as Carrefour, Spinneys, and Geant, as well as nursery schools like Jebel Ali Village Nursery and Chubby Cheeks Nursery, Arcadia Global School and The Arbor School. Dining options include Al Baalbaki and Hyderabad Fusion. High-quality finish Neutral-toned materials were selected for the interior design project based on their aesthetic qualities and functionality. The residences are fully furnished with items from the Trussardi Casa collection. Miele kitchen appliances are installed, and Villeroy & Boch sanitaryware is used in the bathrooms. Reliable developer Mira Developments is a company that has been involved in residential and commercial real estate development since 2020. The developer consistently incorporates innovative solutions. The team of architects works diligently to ensure that each project harmoniously combines natural beauty and modern elegance.More