Trussardi Residences

Glamz Residence Tower 2 by Danube, Community Jabal Ali 1, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Payment plan*

Down Payment

10%

131 326 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

52 530 AED
Before the completion date

53%

696 026 AED
Handover

1%

13 133 AED
Post-Handover

36%

472 772 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 55
Completion date Q4 2025
Number of floors
15
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 55
Price from 1 313 256 AED

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

Swimming pool and SPA

Outdoor swimming pool

Fitness center

Beauty shop

Barbershop

Sport

Sports ground

Territory

Barbeque area

Additionally

Restaurant / cafe

Conference room

Library

Transport accessibility

Public transport 260 m
High school 1 km
Shop 1 km
Medical center 7 km
Metro station 650 m
Sea 6 km

About project

A modern complex combining the modernity of Dubai with classic Italian aesthetics, located in the quiet Al Furjan area. Discover a relaxed way of life and enjoy the balance between modern conveniences and the beauty of nature. The complex features serviced apartments with 1-2 bedrooms, 3.4-meter ceilings, and private pools. The residences are equipped with an environmentally friendly air disinfection system called Potok and a fully integrated "Smart Home" system.

Residents of the complex can enjoy first-class amenities, including a rooftop restaurant with a picturesque garden, a lobby with 7-meter-high ceilings, a 26-meter serviced pool, parks, gyms, sports courts, yoga areas, a jogging track, children's playgrounds, office spaces, a lounge, BBQ area, library, SPA, beauty salons and parking. Daily cleaning, fresh linens and towels, laundry, room service, concierge, and driver services are now available to you. Within a 10-minute drive, you will find supermarkets such as Carrefour, Spinneys, and Geant, as well as nursery schools like Jebel Ali Village Nursery and Chubby Cheeks Nursery, Arcadia Global School and The Arbor School. Dining options include Al Baalbaki and Hyderabad Fusion. High-quality finish Neutral-toned materials were selected for the interior design project based on their aesthetic qualities and functionality. The residences are fully furnished with items from the Trussardi Casa collection. Miele kitchen appliances are installed, and Villeroy & Boch sanitaryware is used in the bathrooms. Reliable developer Mira Developments is a company that has been involved in residential and commercial real estate development since 2020. The developer consistently incorporates innovative solutions. The team of architects works diligently to ensure that each project harmoniously combines natural beauty and modern elegance.

Map

