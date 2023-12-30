UAE
Urban Oasis

Urban Oasis, Business Bay, Zaabeel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Payment plan*

Registration of the contract

4%

126 682 AED
Before the completion date

40%

1 266 819 AED
Handover

60%

1 900 228 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Total area of the building
86496 m²
Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 3
Completion date Q4 2023
Sales launch Q4 2017
Hydrophore Yes
Facade
Curtain Wall
Plot area 5565 m²
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 3
Price from 3 167 047 AED

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

High school

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Fitness center

Additionally

Shops

Medical center

Transport accessibility

Public transport 1 km
High school 2 km
Shop 1 km
Medical center 2 km
Metro station 1 km
Sea 5 km

About project

New project under the brand of the Italian designer house Missoni on the Dubai Canal coast is a true oasis in the city's business center. Live near major attractions and enjoy an exceptional level of comfort.

Studios, 1-3 bedroom apartments, and penthouses are available for selection. The layouts feature a master bedroom, bathroom, laundry room, walk-in closet, and a fully equipped kitchen. Penthouses are equipped with private elevators. All units are equipped with high-quality plumbing fixtures and decorated with Missoni decor elements. Apartments offer views of the canal promenade and Dubai's skyline. Within a 5-10 minute drive are Hair Avenue Beauty Salon, FMART SUPERMARKET, Hotel Cartagena Restaurant, Weslodge Saloon, LIFE Pharmacy, and Bay Avenue Mall. The complex is surrounded by South Ridge Park, Safa Park, Bay Avenue Park, and Burj Park by Emaar. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located near Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, allowing for quick access to any point in the city. Business Bay Metro Station and the Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station are nearby. Dubai International Airport can be reached within 15 minutes. Near the main attractions The famous Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, musical fountains, and Dubai Opera are all located 5 minutes from the complex. Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah can be reached within 15 minutes. Reliable developer Dar Al Arkan is a company that has been involved in the construction, maintenance, demolition and restructuring of residential and commercial properties since 1994. They have completed 15 000 housing units in their years of operation in the international market.

Buildings

For sale

Price
Area
Completion date
3 offers
Total area
Price
Completion date

Infrastructure
Map

