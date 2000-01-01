UAE
Home - Residential complexes - Utopia by Damac

Utopia by Damac

140, 103rd Street, Al Hebiah 3, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
DeveloperDamac Properties
Total areafrom 991 m² to 2806 m²
Bedroomsfrom 5 to 7
Start price18 087 000 AED
from 18 087 000 AED
from 13 241 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%3 617 400 AED
Registration of the contract
4%723480 AED
Before the completion date
40%7 234 800 AED
Handover
40%7 234 800 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ4 2026
Number of floors2
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectVilla
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 18 087 000 AED

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • High school
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Swimming pool
  • Sauna
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Garden
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room
  • Cinema

Transport accessibility

High school1 km
Shop500 m
Medical center4 km

About project

An exclusive project in the eco-friendly neighborhood of Damac Hills combines the sophistication of upscale resorts with the tranquility of a secluded community. This green oasis will give you a luxurious lifestyle of serenity and unrivaled amenities.

The residential complex consists of chic 5-7 bedroom villas with comfortable layouts. The residences have a balcony, maid's room, utility rooms, spacious cloakroom and a built-in lift. The use of Greek marble, natural wood and Italian designer tiles will add luxury and sophistication to the residences. Large double glazed windows will protect from street noise and flood the living spaces with light. Fitted kitchens will be equipped with all necessary appliances and bathrooms will be fitted with premium sanitary ware and fittings. Key features of the complex Living in comfortable villas will allow residents to enjoy a full holiday from the comfort of their own homes. At the disposal of owners will be a gym, bar, steam room, sauna and home cinema. The entrance group with exquisite landscaping will delight the eye with lush greenery, and a large cool pool with a landscaped terrace will allow you to refresh yourself in hot weather. On the territory of each villa there is a convenient underground garage with a turntable for a car. Location advantages DAMAC Hills will suit lovers of tranquility, nature and excellent infrastructure. An extensive park zone with artificial lakes, playgrounds, sports grounds, bicycle paths, tennis courts, football field and skate park will be a great place for family holidays. Trump International Golf Club is located on the territory of the village. Damac shopping center with restaurants, cafes and a supermarket is within walking distance. Next to the complex there is Jebel Ali School. Aster Clinic Medical Centre and Mediclinic Parkview Hospital are within a 10-minute drive. Transport accessibility The village is conveniently located near Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan and Al Nahyan Street. The Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club and IMG Worlds of Adventure theme park can be reached within a 10-minute drive. The famous Global Village Fair is a 15-minute drive away. Dubai International Airport is a 35-minute drive away.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
5 bedrooms
991 - 1259
18 087 000 - 37 505 000
18 243 - 29 783
6 bedrooms
1667 - 2352
22 081 000 - 45 326 000
13 241 - 19 271
7 bedrooms+
1672 - 2806
24 112 000 - 100 000 000
14 413 - 35 628

Infrastructure

