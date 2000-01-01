Utopia by Damac

The residential complex consists of chic 5-7 bedroom villas with comfortable layouts. The residences have a balcony, maid's room, utility rooms, spacious cloakroom and a built-in lift. The use of Greek marble, natural wood and Italian designer tiles will add luxury and sophistication to the residences. Large double glazed windows will protect from street noise and flood the living spaces with light. Fitted kitchens will be equipped with all necessary appliances and bathrooms will be fitted with premium sanitary ware and fittings. Key features of the complex Living in comfortable villas will allow residents to enjoy a full holiday from the comfort of their own homes. At the disposal of owners will be a gym, bar, steam room, sauna and home cinema. The entrance group with exquisite landscaping will delight the eye with lush greenery, and a large cool pool with a landscaped terrace will allow you to refresh yourself in hot weather. On the territory of each villa there is a convenient underground garage with a turntable for a car. Location advantages DAMAC Hills will suit lovers of tranquility, nature and excellent infrastructure. An extensive park zone with artificial lakes, playgrounds, sports grounds, bicycle paths, tennis courts, football field and skate park will be a great place for family holidays. Trump International Golf Club is located on the territory of the village. Damac shopping center with restaurants, cafes and a supermarket is within walking distance. Next to the complex there is Jebel Ali School. Aster Clinic Medical Centre and Mediclinic Parkview Hospital are within a 10-minute drive. Transport accessibility The village is conveniently located near Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan and Al Nahyan Street. The Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club and IMG Worlds of Adventure theme park can be reached within a 10-minute drive. The famous Global Village Fair is a 15-minute drive away. Dubai International Airport is a 35-minute drive away.

