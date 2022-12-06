UAE
EN
AED - د
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service

VELA Residences

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Business Bay, Marasi Drive Street, 120

Payment plan*

Down Payment

5%

2 995 125 AED
Registration of the contract

20%

11 980 500 AED
+

4%

2 396 100 AED
Before the completion date

35%

20 965 875 AED
Handover

40%

23 961 000 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Total area of the building
25349 m²
Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 9
Completion date Q3 2026
Number of floors
31
Ceiling height 6 m
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 9
Price from 59 902 500 AED
Building height
150 m
Balcony Yes

Inner infrastructure

For children

Game area

High school

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Massage center

Fitness center

Territory

Recreation area

Promenade

Additionally

Shops

Medical center

Cinema

Transport accessibility

Public transport 250 m
High school 5 km
Shop 400 m
Medical center 1 km
Metro station 3 km

About project

The prestigious residential complex with stunning views of Marasi Bay, Burj Khalifa, and Downtown Dubai, has an impressive location in the heart of the Burj Khalifa District. VELA Residences will be one of the iconic projects transforming Marasi Bay into an ultra-luxurious waterfront district of Dubai.

The complex features a 30-story building housing 38 residences with 3-4 bedrooms, including penthouses and 3-story Sky Palaces. Each layout includes a maid's room and a spacious terrace to provide residents with additional comfort. All apartments have ceiling heights ranging from 3 to 6 meters and floor-to-ceiling windows that fill the interior space with natural light. The units are furnished and equipped with a smart home system. An exclusive offering includes apartments with private pools along the terrace perimeter, which are unique in Dubai. Within the complex, there are an infinity pool, a spa salon, a 3-level fitness center, a cinema, a children's playground, conference rooms, and guest lobbies. The project's uniqueness lies in its 5-star hotel-level service, including 24-hour security, concierge, valet, and porter services. À la carte service is also available. Residents of the complex will have access to the facilities of the Lana hotel and the beach club at Palm Jumeirah. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located in Business Bay, providing quick access to any part of the city. Dubai International Airport is just a 20-minute drive away. Near the main attractions Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Mall are within a 5-10 minute drive. Key attractions such as Dubai Opera, Zabeel Park, Dubai Creek Harbour, and Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary are located within 15 minutes from the complex. Iconic architecture of Dubai The complex stands out with elegant lines and exclusive design. The project was created by the award-winning Foster & Partners studio. The interior was designed by the Parisian design duo Gilles & Boissier. Reliable developer Omniyat Properties is a large company that has been actively developing in the real estate market since 2005. The company's main areas of focus are the construction and management of residential, hotel, and commercial properties.

More

Buildings

For sale

Price
Area
Completion date
9 offers
Total area
Price
Completion date

Infrastructure
Map

0 objects in the presentation