Verona

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai Land, Damac Hills 2

Payment plan*

Down Payment

20%

365 800 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

73 160 AED
Before the completion date

50%

914 500 AED
Handover

30%

548 700 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings 1
Completion date Q2 2026
Number of floors
3
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
TownHouse
Number of objects 2
Price from 1 829 000 AED

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Fitness center

Territory

Recreation area

Barbeque area

Additionally

Shops

Restaurant / cafe

Conference room

Transport accessibility

High school 20 km
Shop 700 m

About project

Modern community in the prestigious DAMAC Hills 2 area, away from the hustle and bustle of the city but with easy access to business facilities. Live surrounded by lush greenery, enjoying top-notch amenities and vibrant experiences.

The complex offers a collection of 3-story townhouses with 3-4 bedrooms, bathrooms, a kitchen, living room, and dining area. All plots come with their own patio courtyard and well-maintained garden. Thanks to panoramic windows, residents can admire the surrounding landscape at any time of the day. The rich internal infrastructure allows for both an active and relaxed lifestyle. On-site facilities include gyms, a swimming pool, barbecue areas, a playground for children, a SPA center, and a sauna. Within a 10-minute walk, you can reach the 247 Grand Supermarket, Shining Stars Nursery, and Damac Cricket Ground Parking Sports Club. Within 5-10 minutes' drive, you can reach Carrefour Supermarket, Al Toot Al Abyad Food Truck, and Qasr Al Madina Restaurant & Cafe. Transport accessibility The complex offers convenient access to Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road and Al Qudra Road. It takes 27 minutes to reach Al Maktoum International Airport and 34 minutes to Dubai International Airport. Reliable developer DAMAC Properties is a company that offers residential, commercial, and entertainment real estate in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia. The developer strives to take a leading position in the construction sector by turning its clients' dreams into reality.

