Volga Tower

Silver Lining Building, District JVT 7, Jumeirah Village Triangle, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Payment plan*

Down Payment

10%

171 307 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

68 523 AED
Before the completion date

32%

548 184 AED
Handover

10%

171 307 AED
Post-Handover

48%

822 276 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 40
Completion date Q4 2026
Number of floors
40
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 40
Price from 1 713 074 AED

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

High school

Swimming pool and SPA

Outdoor swimming pool

Fitness center

Territory

Promenade

Transport accessibility

Public transport 2 km
High school 1 km
Shop 4 km
Medical center 6 km

About project

A new project in the family-friendly JVT district, inspired by the picturesque Volga River in Russia. Immerse yourself in a world where unforgettable experiences harmonize with panoramic views of the city and the surrounding landscape. The complex offers furnished apartments with 1-4 bedrooms, spacious balconies, and private pools. Floor-to-ceiling windows allow ample natural light into the apartments, visually expanding the space.

The complex's infrastructure includes an open pool, jogging and walking tracks, a playground, and a gym. Within a 10-minute drive, you'll find schools like Sunmarke School and Arcadia School, Jumeirah International Nursery, Medclinic Middle East medical center, City Centre Meisam shopping center, Grandiose and Spinneys supermarkets, Dubai Sports City complex, and The Els Club At Dubai Sport City golf course. Transport accessibility The complex provides convenient access to Al Khail Road, allowing for quick travel to key points in the city. Al Maktoum International Airport and Dubai International Airport are reachable within 25-30 minutes. Reliable developer Tiger Group is a company that has been actively developing since 1976. The company's real estate portfolio includes residential and commercial buildings, shops, and showrooms. Over the years, the developer has entered the market of the Persian Gulf, the Middle East and Turkey.

