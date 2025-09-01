UAE
Waterside by LIV

Waterside by LIV

La Verda Dubai Marina Suites & Villas, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bus stop
Metro station
Project Render
DeveloperLIV Real Estate Development
Total areafrom 70 m² to 640 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 4
Start price2 350 000 AED
from 2 350 000 AED
from 31 471 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%235 000 AED
Registration of the contract
4%94000 AED
Before the completion date
30%705 000 AED
Handover
60%1 410 000 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ3 2025
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment, Penthouse, Townhouse, Villa
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 2 350 000 AED
BalconyYes
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Sauna
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Table tennis room
  • Billiard room
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room
  • Cinema
  • Terrace

Transport accessibility

Public transport450 m
High school1 km
Shop500 m
Medical center1 km
Metro station1 km
Sea1 km
Airport31 km

About project

The residential complex offers luxury living on the coastline of Dubai Marina, in the heart of one of the best areas to live in the emirate. The project represents a unique combination of apartments, villas, and townhouses. From the complex, there is access to a 175-meter promenade along the shoreline and green oases among olive and palm trees.

Key project features: LIV Waterside is a complex with a uniquely designed entrance group and 24/7 security. The first three floors are equipped with premium-level leisure and entertainment areas, including a spa salon and a modern fitness center. The complex also includes charging stations for electric vehicles. Quality finishes: Efficiently planned spaces filled with natural light provide maximum comfort of living. The apartments are equipped with innovative European-style kitchens. Bathrooms are adorned with marble, and the living rooms offer stunning sea views. Location advantages: The complex is located on the Dubai Marina canal. The canal, over 3.5 km long, provides direct access to the sea. Along its waterfront, there are numerous cafes and restaurants, as well as a marina for yachts. Running and cycling tracks stretch along the canal. Dubai Marina Mall, with over 130 shops, a large cinema, and many other entertainment options, is within walking distance. Transport accessibility: LIV Waterside is conveniently located near Al Sufouh Road and Sheikh Zayed Road, providing quick access to all the emirates. You can easily reach popular locations such as Jumeirah Lakes Towers and Dubai Media City. The drive to Dubai International Financial Centre and Downtown Dubai takes 10-20 minutes. The International Dubai Airport is 30 minutes away by car.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
70 - 95
2 350 000 - 3 200 000
33 415 - 33 474
2 bedrooms
109 - 115
3 450 000 - 4 050 000
31 471 - 35 072
3 bedrooms
161 - 161
5 100 000 - 5 100 000
31 659 - 31 659

Infrastructure

