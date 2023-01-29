29.01.2023 17:30
Start of sales: The Palm Beach Towers
4.5%
Palm Beach Towers
Developer Nakheel Properties
Completion date Q4 2026
Total area from 108 m² to 108 m²
Bedrooms 1
Start price
from 4 148 800 AED
The new waterfront residential complex in the popular Palm Jumeirah area.
Enjoy every day to the sound of the waves and discover the best that city has to offer!
The community includes three towers Palm Gateway Central Tower, Palm Gateway Beach Tower and Palm Gateway Tubular Tower, each with apartments with 1-3 bedrooms and penthouses with 4 bedrooms. Residents can use a private beach, wellness center, fitness center, swimming pools, sports and playgrounds, parks and barbecue areas.
Starting price 3 638 800 AED. Payment plan:
- 15% booking amount;
- 45% on construction;
- 40% handover.
