12.01.2023 9:00
New units for sale in Nobles Tower
3%
Nobles Tower
Developer Tiger Real Estate
Completion date Q2 2024
Total area from 71 m² to 180 m²
Bedrooms from 1 to 3
Start price
from 2 469 572 AED
New units for sale in Nobles Tower! Modern tower in prestigious Business Bay with stunning views of the Dubai Canal and the city center!
The 53-story building includes 549 apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, ergonomic spaces and finishing. Residential complex has a wide range of amenities: swimming pools, a gym, a walking track, a garden, a playground and a parking.
The starting price is 958 600 AED (261 200 USD). Payment plan:
- 20% booking amount;
- 40% on construction;
- 20% handover Q3 2023;
- 20% after handover.