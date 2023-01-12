UAE
12.01.2023 9:00

New units for sale in Nobles Tower

Nobles Tower
Developer Tiger Real Estate
Completion date Q2 2024
Total area from 71 m² to 180 m²
Bedrooms from 1 to 3
Start price
from 2 469 572  AED
33 offers

New units for sale in Nobles Tower! Modern tower in prestigious Business Bay with stunning views of the Dubai Canal and the city center!


The 53-story building includes 549 apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, ergonomic spaces and finishing. Residential complex has a wide range of amenities: swimming pools, a gym, a walking track, a garden, a playground and a parking.


The starting price is 958 600 AED (261 200 USD). Payment plan:

  •  20% booking amount;
  •  40% on construction;
  •  20% handover Q3 2023;
  •  20% after handover. 



