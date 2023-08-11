UAE
11.08.2023 12:29

Customized furnishing service for apartments in Dubai

"Turn your new home

into a cozy home" turnkey service for your clients. What is included?


- Measurements;

- Design project according to your wishes and budget;

-Agreement of everything with the MC, connection of gas, water, electricity and internet;

- Receiving deliveries, control of assembly and connection of communications;

- Cleaning and preparation of the apartment for occupancy;

- Filling the house with necessary and stylish accessories


Offer your clients and get your percentage % of the estimate!

