Top 5 UAE projects with high investment attractiveness (december 2023)

Investing in real estate wisely

Real estate in the UAE is divided by profitability and type of investment. More and more investors prefer to invest in properties under construction and resell them (or rent them out) after completion. In fact, the start of sales of interesting objects is a profitable investment for the investor. It is not uncommon when in the future such real estate "goes away" by 15-20% more expensive. Therefore, we share the UAE projects, which, perhaps, in the future will bring high returns.

Dubai

Bayview by Address Resorts - a residential complex from the developer Emaar Properties in the Emaar Beachfront area.

Cost: from 3 158 888 AED

The main advantage of the modern complex Bayview by Address Resorts is direct access to a private beach. In other words, the presented apartments and penthouses are located on the first line of the sea. Despite the fact that Dubai has a long stretch of coastline, few residential complexes with a private beach come to the real estate market. Here are more common public places for recreation, and this is already another level of life. Therefore, the presence of its own, closed from unauthorized visitors resort area - a huge plus for investment real estate.

Note that even at the excavation stage Bayview by Address Resorts is 30% more expensive than neighboring residential complexes. But the high price is quite justified, because together with the apartments you will get five-star hotel service. At any time you can order room service or maid service to the apartment. From the point of view of renting out real estate it is convenient: the apartments will always be clean and fully prepared for showing.

The location of the residential complex is as convenient as possible: the famous Palm Jumeirah Island can be easily reached in 12-15 minutes, the distance to Dubai Mall will be 25 minutes. And any investor knows that a good location has a direct impact on future profitability.

Iconic Tower - is an exclusive residential complex from the developer Mered Group in the area of Dubai Internet City Technology Park.

Cost: from 2,555,477 AED

At a glance it is difficult to assess the investment attractiveness of the project: at the moment the area is built up with office buildings. We can say that Dubai Internet City is a big hub for IT companies. However, this is a good advantage. Since many people work here, and there are practically no residential complexes in the neighborhood itself, it is the employees of the companies that can become the first clients. There are prestigious schools and universities near Iconic Tower, so it is possible to move in with the whole family.

Since residential complexes are slowly beginning to appear in the area, it is worth mentioning the possible development of infrastructure. An additional bonus for investing will be a reliable developer, who has built many objects in Moscow. Having invested in this project, the investor will be able to close the main "pain" of prospective Russian buyers or tenants. The fact is that many clients are dissatisfied with the quality of finishing of apartments in the Emirates. In Iconic Tower the developer offers a top quality level. Another plus will be the Russian management company.

A unique feature of the new residential complex is a parking lot with its own boxes for cars, electric recharging and air conditioning system. Car owners who decided to buy or rent an apartment in Iconic Tower will not have to be in the parking lot in fifty degree heat. It is worth saying that parking is not provided for all residents of the complex. It will either go together with the premium real estate or will be sold at a separate cost.

Abu Dhabi

Saadiyat Lagoons Villas - is a complex of two-storey villas on Saadiyat Island from the developer AldarProperties.

What makes such villas attractive for investors? At the moment the starting price for a four-bedroom Saadiyat Lagoons Villas starts from AED 8,120,000. The minimum price for a finished villa on Saadiyat Island, however, is approximately AED 15,000,000. At least investors will have a chance to double their income in the future.

Saadiyat Island is considered one of the most picturesque and popular in Abu Dhabi. Here are the best beaches in the UAE: a wide coastline, the sea is bright turquoise color, as if in the Maldives. However, unlike paradise islands, there is a lot to do here. The main museum of the city - Louvre Abu Dhabi is located near the island. Three major museums are still under construction. Also an undoubted plus of the island - schools and the American University in walking distance. All in all, Saadiyat is an educational and cultural hub next to the UAE's clearest and cleanest sea.

Cordoba at Bloom Living - is a secluded development with villas and townhouses by developer Bloom Properties.

Cost: from AED 6,814,103

The price for a six-bedroom villa is not small for a project in the current stage of construction. The complex is located near the airport, which can be both a significant plus and minus. Despite the remoteness from the sea, such real estate will be a good investment. Many Europeans prefer to live and vacation away from the crowded resort areas. If the client wants a spacious villa with a large terrace in the fresh air and European neighbors, then the option of real estate in Cordoba at Bloom Living will be ideal.

Sharjah

Aysha Residense - is a modern project on Maryam Island by developer Eagle Hills.

Cost: from AED 1,127,888

Maryam Island is the closest island to Dubai. The main advantage of Aysha Residense is the beach two minutes away from the complex. Sharjah is considered the most inexpensive emirate, and this is a huge plus for the investor. After all, it will be much easier to rent apartments here than in Dubai. When the project is completed, and on the island will open all showrooms, restaurants and cafes, the growth of real estate prices will "creep" up. Investors on a note: even in times of crisis you will be able to profitably resell the apartments or rent them out on a long-term basis.

What in the end

It is important to realize that the predicted investment yield is not a guarantee of mandatory profit. However, we have specially selected projects with the most probable investment yield. Remember that when buying real estate it is important to consider not only the potential for growth in the value of the object, but also the reliability of the developer. We also remind you that before buying apartments for investment it is important to analyze the state of the market and support your decision with figures and facts. Our experts can help with this: they will be happy to advise on any nuances and answer all questions.