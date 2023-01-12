UAE
EN
AED - د
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service
  • Home
  • -
  • News
  • -
  • Buyers of off-plan real estate in Dubai can apply for a Golden UAE Visa
12.01.2023 9:00

Buyers of off-plan real estate in Dubai can apply for a Golden UAE Visa

Buyers of off-plan real estate from 2 000 000 AED in Dubai can apply for a Golden UAE Visa. Developers will provide information to immigration companies that such buyers comply with investment recommendations. Subsequently, they will be granted resident status for 10 years


The main advantage of buying off-plan objects is the opportunity to receive income not only from rent, but also from the increase in market value. Additionally, developers offer investors discounts and promotions, including exemption from paying the registration fee in DLD and several years of free service.


To learn more about current off-plan projects, write your request on the website



Back to news
Other news
0 objects in the presentation