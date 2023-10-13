Sell property in the UAE remotely
A service for agencies and realtors that allows you to earn up to 6.8% on real estate in the UAE
Benefits of partnering with Housebook
One of the highest commissions for partners in the market - up to 85%
Transparent process at all stages of the transaction and commission payment
Assistance in selection and support
Access to a verified and up-to-date database of properties
Ability to reserve properties during pre-sale
No subscription fees for using the service
Ability to close deals remotely
High quality of services and consultations provided
Popular projects
3.75%
Stonehenge Residences
Developer Segrex Development
Completion date Q3 2025
Total area from 42 m² to 279 m²
Bedrooms from 1 to 2
Start price
from 640 000 AED
5.25%
Ajman Creek Towers
Developer GJ Properties
Completion date Q4 2026
Total area from 101 m² to 270 m²
Bedrooms from 1 to 2
Start price
from 630 488 AED
3.75%
VELA Residences
Developer Omniyat Properties
Completion date Q3 2026
Total area from 684 m² to 1089 m²
Bedrooms 4
Start price
from 59 902 500 AED
4.5%
Skyros
Developer Samana Developers
Completion date Q2 2026
Total area from 40 m² to 142 m²
Bedrooms from 1 to 2
Start price
from 898 961 AED
3%
Altai Tower
Developer Tiger Real Estate
Completion date Q2 2026
Total area from 57 m² to 95 m²
Bedrooms from 1 to 2
Start price
from 876 258 AED
1.5%
Bayview by Address Resorts
Developer Emaar Properties PJSC
Completion date Q3 2028
Total area from 67 m² to 414 m²
Bedrooms from 1 to 4
Start price
from 3 158 888 AED
3.75%
Alef Noon Residence
Developer Al Bait Al Duwaliy Real Estate Development
Completion date Q4 2024
Total area from 65 m² to 130 m²
Bedrooms from 1 to 2
Start price
from 775 658 AED
3%
Al Habtoor Tower
Developer Al Habtoor Group
Completion date Q3 2026
Total area from 79 m² to 209 m²
Bedrooms from 1 to 3
Start price
from 2 072 782 AED
3.75%
Trillionaire Residences
Developer Binghatti Holding LTD
Completion date Q3 2024
Total area from 30 m² to 239 m²
Bedrooms from 1 to 2
Start price
from 1 207 688 AED
Page 1 of 3
We open up the opportunity to become a partner of the best developers in Dubai in a few clicks
1
ApplicationSend an application for registration
2
VerificationWait for the letter and fill in the required information
3
Housebook PartnerYou will get access to the full functionality and the ability to make requests and close the deals on the platform
Sign up and get all the features of the service
New residential complexes
0%
Parkside Views
Developer Emaar Properties PJSC
Completion date Q3 2027
Total area from 91 m² to 155 m²
Bedrooms from 1 to 3
Start price
from 2 167 888 AED
0%
350 Riverside Crescent
Developer Sobha Realty
Completion date Q4 2027
Total area from 48 m² to 113 m²
Bedrooms from 1 to 2
Start price
from 1 264 032 AED
0%
Samana Manhattan
Developer Samana Developers
Completion date Q4 2026
Total area from 105 m² to 212 m²
Bedrooms 2
Start price
from 1 702 134 AED
3.75%
DAMAC Casa
Developer Damac Properties
Completion date Q2 2028
Total area from 74 m² to 578 m²
Bedrooms from 1 to 5
Start price
from 2 480 000 AED
3%
Nautica
Developer Select Group
Completion date Q4 2026
Total area from 68 m² to 93 m²
Bedrooms from 1 to 2
Start price
from 1 900 000 AED
3%
Central Park Plaza
Developer Meraas Development LLC
Completion date Q3 2027
Total area from 81 m² to 670 m²
Bedrooms from 1 to 5
Start price
from 2 730 000 AED
0%
Azizi Venice
Developer Azizi Developments
Completion date Q4 2026
Total area –
Bedrooms from 1 to 2
Start price
from 550 000 AED
0%
Nima The Valley
Developer Emaar Properties PJSC
Completion date Q3 2027
Total area from 222 m² to 243 m²
Bedrooms from 3 to 4
Start price
from 2 100 000 AED
3%
Binghatti Gardenia
Developer Binghatti Holding LTD
Completion date Q4 2024
Total area from 30 m² to 160 m²
Bedrooms from 1 to 3
Start price
from 615 000 AED
Page 1 of 3
Start a real estate agency in DubaiDone. Quick launch. Connect to the entire database of new buildings in Dubai
Learn more
Our partners
Page 1 of 3