cover

Sell property in the UAE remotely

A service for agencies and realtors that allows you to earn up to 6.8% on real estate in the UAE

Benefits of partnering with Housebook

One of the highest commissions for partners in the market - up to 85%
Transparent process at all stages of the transaction and commission payment
Assistance in selection and support
Access to a verified and up-to-date database of properties
Ability to reserve properties during pre-sale
No subscription fees for using the service
Ability to close deals remotely
High quality of services and consultations provided

Popular projects

3.75%
Stonehenge Residences
Developer Segrex Development
Completion date Q3 2025
Total area from 42 m² to 279 m²
Bedrooms from 1 to 2
Start price
from 640 000  AED
50
5.25%
Ajman Creek Towers
Developer GJ Properties
Completion date Q4 2026
Total area from 101 m² to 270 m²
Bedrooms from 1 to 2
Start price
from 630 488  AED
344
3.75%
VELA Residences
Developer Omniyat Properties
Completion date Q3 2026
Total area from 684 m² to 1089 m²
Bedrooms 4
Start price
from 59 902 500  AED
9
New residential complexes

0%
Parkside Views
Developer Emaar Properties PJSC
Completion date Q3 2027
Total area from 91 m² to 155 m²
Bedrooms from 1 to 3
Start price
from 2 167 888  AED
23
0%
350 Riverside Crescent
Developer Sobha Realty
Completion date Q4 2027
Total area from 48 m² to 113 m²
Bedrooms from 1 to 2
Start price
from 1 264 032  AED
303
0%
Samana Manhattan
Developer Samana Developers
Completion date Q4 2026
Total area from 105 m² to 212 m²
Bedrooms 2
Start price
from 1 702 134  AED
32
Our partners

Video reviews of projects

News

Saudi Arabia launches first free-hold pilot project
13.10.2023
The construction of the tallest residential tower in Dubai continues!
09.10.2023
Russians continue to buy up real estate in Dubai?
25.09.2023
Dubai's top sought-after properties for August.
17.09.2023
