176 offers
Ellington Views
Ellington Views
United Arab Emirates, Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, Vienna Street, 99/10
Completion dateQ1 2027
DeveloperEllington Group
Total areafrom 86 m² to 156 m²
Down payment20%
1 bedroomfrom 86 m²from 1 843 828 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 128 m²from 2 509 828 AED
from 1 843 828 AEDfrom 19 343 AED/m²
Cape Hayat
Cape Hayat
United Arab Emirates, Ras Al Khaimah, Sector 6, Mina Al Arab
Completion dateQ2 2026
DeveloperRAK Properties
Total areafrom 90 m² to 159 m²
Down payment10%
1 bedroomfrom 90 m²from 1 556 000 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 134 m²from 2 475 000 AED
from 1 556 000 AEDfrom 12 058 AED/m²
Adhara Star
Adhara Star
Marquis 2020 Building, Al Barsha South 3, Al Barsha South, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion dateQ1 2025
DeveloperAcube Real Estate Development
Total areafrom 72 m² to 272 m²
Down payment
1 bedroomfrom 72 m²from 1 134 590 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 105 m²from 1 485 172 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 272 m²from 2 728 451 AED
from 1 134 590 AEDfrom 10 027 AED/m²
Iconic Tower by Mered
Iconic Tower by Mered
22, Al Jaddi Street, Al Safouh Second, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion dateQ3 2027
DeveloperMered Group
Total areafrom 78 m² to 212 m²
Down payment5%
1 bedroomfrom 78 m²from 2 600 000 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 122 m²from 4 600 000 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 212 m²from 10 600 000 AED
from 2 600 000 AEDfrom 32 925 AED/m²
Aykon City
Aykon City
Aykon City Towers, Business Bay, Zaabeel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion dateQ4 2023
DeveloperDamac Properties
Total areafrom 74 m² to 79 m²
Down payment
2 bedroomsfrom 74 m²from 1 719 363 AED
from 1 719 363 AEDfrom 23 048 AED/m²
Alana The Valley
Alana The Valley
Al Yufrah 1, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion dateQ2 2027
DeveloperEmaar Properties PJSC
Total areafrom 380 m² to 462 m²
Down payment10%
4+from 380 m²from 4 245 888 AED
from 4 245 888 AEDfrom 11 041 AED/m²
The Autograph X Series
The Autograph X Series
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Jumeirah Village Circle, District JVC 10, 19 Street, 1/2
Completion dateQ1 2024
DeveloperGreen Properties Development
Total areafrom 236 m² to 242 m²
Down payment35%
3 bedroomsfrom 236 m²from 3 750 819 AED
from 3 750 819 AEDfrom 15 439 AED/m²
Gardenia Bay
Gardenia Bay
United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, YS1
Completion dateQ2 2027
DeveloperAldar Properties PJSC
Total areafrom 74 m² to 185 m²
Down payment5%
1 bedroomfrom 74 m²from 1 364 183 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 112 m²from 1 958 524 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 154 m²from 2 738 809 AED
from 1 364 183 AEDfrom 16 409 AED/m²
Binghatti Orchid
Binghatti Orchid
92A, Nashwan Boulevard, District JVC 15, Jumeirah Village Circle, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion dateQ4 2024
DeveloperBinghatti Holding LTD
Total areafrom 102 m² to 192 m²
Down payment20%
2 bedroomsfrom 102 m²from 1 358 500 AED
from 1 358 500 AEDfrom 10 621 AED/m²
Oceanz
Oceanz
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai Maritime City Street, WS06
Completion dateQ1 2027
DeveloperDanube Properties
Total areafrom 111 m² to 175 m²
Down payment10%
2 bedroomsfrom 111 m²from 2 900 000 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 175 m²from 4 100 000 AED
from 2 900 000 AEDfrom 22 425 AED/m²
Aqua Dimore
Aqua Dimore
Bella Rose, Al Barsha South 2, Al Barsha South, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion dateQ4 2026
DeveloperVincitore Real Estate Development LLC
Total areafrom 41 m² to 43 m²
Down payment20%
Studiosfrom 41 m²from 745 000 AED
from 745 000 AEDfrom 17 138 AED/m²
Renad Tower
Renad Tower
United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, Al Reem Island, RT4, Leaf Tower Abu Dhabi
Completion dateQ4 2026
DeveloperTiger Real Estate
Total areafrom 58 m² to 118 m²
Down payment10%
1 bedroomfrom 58 m²from 1 113 579 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 117 m²from 1 962 211 AED
from 1 113 579 AEDfrom 16 684 AED/m²
Azizi Grand
Azizi Grand
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai Land, Dubai Sports City, West Gate Apartments, Uniestate Sports Tower
Completion dateQ4 2023
DeveloperAzizi Developments
Total areafrom 37 m² to 117 m²
Down payment40%
1 bedroomfrom 67 m²from 960 000 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 102 m²from 1 300 000 AED
Studiosfrom 37 m²from 568 800 AED
from 568 800 AEDfrom 11 558 AED/m²
Nadine
Nadine
Nadine 1 Residence, Community Jabal Ali 1, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion dateQ4 2024
DeveloperLondon Gate
Total areafrom 114 m² to 178 m²
Down payment10%
2 bedroomsfrom 114 m²from 1 320 000 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 153 m²from 1 300 000 AED
from 1 300 000 AEDfrom 7 627 AED/m²
Volta
Volta
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Downtown Dubai, Jam Tower
Completion dateQ1 2028
DeveloperDamac Properties
Total areafrom 95 m² to 220 m²
Down payment20%
1 bedroomfrom 95 m²from 2 496 000 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 129 m²from 3 006 000 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 180 m²from 5 397 000 AED
4+from 211 m²from 6 316 000 AED
from 2 496 000 AEDfrom 22 987 AED/m²
Chic Tower
Chic Tower
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Business Bay, Chic Tower
Completion dateQ1 2026
DeveloperDamac Properties
Total areafrom 86 m² to 177 m²
Down payment20%
1 bedroomfrom 86 m²from 2 328 000 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 141 m²from 4 277 000 AED
from 2 328 000 AEDfrom 27 045 AED/m²
