Ellington Views
United Arab Emirates, Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, Vienna Street, 99/10
Completion date
Q1 2027
Developer
Ellington Group
Total area
from 86 m² to 156 m²
Down payment
20%
1 bedroom
from 86 m²
from 1 843 828
AED
2 bedrooms
from 128 m²
from 2 509 828
AED
from 1 843 828
AED
from 19 343
AED
/m²
Get commission
Cape Hayat
United Arab Emirates, Ras Al Khaimah, Sector 6, Mina Al Arab
Completion date
Q2 2026
Developer
RAK Properties
Total area
from 90 m² to 159 m²
Down payment
10%
1 bedroom
from 90 m²
from 1 556 000
AED
2 bedrooms
from 134 m²
from 2 475 000
AED
from 1 556 000
AED
from 12 058
AED
/m²
Get commission
Adhara Star
Marquis 2020 Building, Al Barsha South 3, Al Barsha South, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion date
Q1 2025
Developer
Acube Real Estate Development
Total area
from 72 m² to 272 m²
Down payment
–
1 bedroom
from 72 m²
from 1 134 590
AED
2 bedrooms
from 105 m²
from 1 485 172
AED
3 bedrooms
from 272 m²
from 2 728 451
AED
from 1 134 590
AED
from 10 027
AED
/m²
Get commission
Iconic Tower by Mered
22, Al Jaddi Street, Al Safouh Second, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion date
Q3 2027
Developer
Mered Group
Total area
from 78 m² to 212 m²
Down payment
5%
1 bedroom
from 78 m²
from 2 600 000
AED
2 bedrooms
from 122 m²
from 4 600 000
AED
3 bedrooms
from 212 m²
from 10 600 000
AED
from 2 600 000
AED
from 32 925
AED
/m²
Get commission
Aykon City
Aykon City Towers, Business Bay, Zaabeel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion date
Q4 2023
Developer
Damac Properties
Total area
from 74 m² to 79 m²
Down payment
–
2 bedrooms
from 74 m²
from 1 719 363
AED
from 1 719 363
AED
from 23 048
AED
/m²
Get commission
Alana The Valley
Al Yufrah 1, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion date
Q2 2027
Developer
Emaar Properties PJSC
Total area
from 380 m² to 462 m²
Down payment
10%
4+
from 380 m²
from 4 245 888
AED
from 4 245 888
AED
from 11 041
AED
/m²
Get commission
The Autograph X Series
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Jumeirah Village Circle, District JVC 10, 19 Street, 1/2
Completion date
Q1 2024
Developer
Green Properties Development
Total area
from 236 m² to 242 m²
Down payment
35%
3 bedrooms
from 236 m²
from 3 750 819
AED
from 3 750 819
AED
from 15 439
AED
/m²
Get commission
Gardenia Bay
United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, YS1
Completion date
Q2 2027
Developer
Aldar Properties PJSC
Total area
from 74 m² to 185 m²
Down payment
5%
1 bedroom
from 74 m²
from 1 364 183
AED
2 bedrooms
from 112 m²
from 1 958 524
AED
3 bedrooms
from 154 m²
from 2 738 809
AED
from 1 364 183
AED
from 16 409
AED
/m²
Get commission
Binghatti Orchid
92A, Nashwan Boulevard, District JVC 15, Jumeirah Village Circle, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion date
Q4 2024
Developer
Binghatti Holding LTD
Total area
from 102 m² to 192 m²
Down payment
20%
2 bedrooms
from 102 m²
from 1 358 500
AED
from 1 358 500
AED
from 10 621
AED
/m²
Get commission
Oceanz
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai Maritime City Street, WS06
Completion date
Q1 2027
Developer
Danube Properties
Total area
from 111 m² to 175 m²
Down payment
10%
2 bedrooms
from 111 m²
from 2 900 000
AED
3 bedrooms
from 175 m²
from 4 100 000
AED
from 2 900 000
AED
from 22 425
AED
/m²
Get commission
Aqua Dimore
Bella Rose, Al Barsha South 2, Al Barsha South, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion date
Q4 2026
Developer
Vincitore Real Estate Development LLC
Total area
from 41 m² to 43 m²
Down payment
20%
Studios
from 41 m²
from 745 000
AED
from 745 000
AED
from 17 138
AED
/m²
Get commission
Renad Tower
United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, Al Reem Island, RT4, Leaf Tower Abu Dhabi
Completion date
Q4 2026
Developer
Tiger Real Estate
Total area
from 58 m² to 118 m²
Down payment
10%
1 bedroom
from 58 m²
from 1 113 579
AED
2 bedrooms
from 117 m²
from 1 962 211
AED
from 1 113 579
AED
from 16 684
AED
/m²
Get commission
Azizi Grand
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai Land, Dubai Sports City, West Gate Apartments, Uniestate Sports Tower
Completion date
Q4 2023
Developer
Azizi Developments
Total area
from 37 m² to 117 m²
Down payment
40%
1 bedroom
from 67 m²
from 960 000
AED
2 bedrooms
from 102 m²
from 1 300 000
AED
Studios
from 37 m²
from 568 800
AED
from 568 800
AED
from 11 558
AED
/m²
Get commission
Nadine
Nadine 1 Residence, Community Jabal Ali 1, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion date
Q4 2024
Developer
London Gate
Total area
from 114 m² to 178 m²
Down payment
10%
2 bedrooms
from 114 m²
from 1 320 000
AED
3 bedrooms
from 153 m²
from 1 300 000
AED
from 1 300 000
AED
from 7 627
AED
/m²
Get commission
Volta
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Downtown Dubai, Jam Tower
Completion date
Q1 2028
Developer
Damac Properties
Total area
from 95 m² to 220 m²
Down payment
20%
1 bedroom
from 95 m²
from 2 496 000
AED
2 bedrooms
from 129 m²
from 3 006 000
AED
3 bedrooms
from 180 m²
from 5 397 000
AED
4+
from 211 m²
from 6 316 000
AED
from 2 496 000
AED
from 22 987
AED
/m²
Get commission
Chic Tower
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Business Bay, Chic Tower
Completion date
Q1 2026
Developer
Damac Properties
Total area
from 86 m² to 177 m²
Down payment
20%
1 bedroom
from 86 m²
from 2 328 000
AED
2 bedrooms
from 141 m²
from 4 277 000
AED
from 2 328 000
AED
from 27 045
AED
/m²
Get commission
