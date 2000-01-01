UAE
Housebook - your window into the world of Dubai real estate

Partnership with leading developers in a few clicks

How we work

3 working options - choose the one that suits you best for each transaction:
Independent client management
Do you know the UAE market well and can close a deal with a client independently? Fix the client through our service and receive a guaranteed maximum commission for the sale.
Assistance in closing a deal
You independently handle the client, we assist you with consultations, document collection, communication with developers and payment processing
Housebook Manager Support
Simply input the contact into the system with a note indicating “property search“ and we will fully support the client until the transaction is completed. You will then receive your commission in a way that is convenient for you

Full functionality for agents working in the off-plan real estate market in the UAE, “turnkey“ solution

All Dubai off-plan projects in one place
The most complete information on projects and lots for sale. Location, current lots, layouts, view from the window - and much more
Quickly and easily find real estate for your clients
Create dynamic presentations for clients
Book properties during pre-sales, before the official sales launch
Expand your client and investor base
Assist with transaction support

Your benefits of partnering with Housebook

One of the highest commissions for partners in the market - up to 85%
Transparent process at all stages of the transaction and commission payment
Assistance in selection and support
Access to a verified and up-to-date database of properties
Ability to reserve properties during pre-sale
No subscription fees for using the service
Ability to close deals remotely
High quality of services and consultations provided

Our partners

cover

The most complete platform with off-plan projects in the real estate market

Our platform includes all off-plan projects from Dubai developers with the best booking conditions. We have taken care to conclude a contract, get favorable conditions and be the first to learn about new projects - we will share this information with you

We share expertise and simplify interaction

Irina DobrokhotovaThe ideology behind creating the Housebook ecosystem
  • 30 years in real estate industry
  • Innovator, driver of digitalization of real estate

“Today, the market of IT solutions in the real estate industry is developing at a rapid pace. We see the need for implementing already proven solutions on the real estate market in the UAE, and in the future, on the real estate market in Oman, Saudi Arabia, and other Persian Gulf countries. We provide the opportunity to apply well-established digital technologies for full-fledged work of brokers and agencies in the real estate market of the UAE remotely, from anywhere in the world.“

Our team

Vasilii Fetisov

Vasilii Fetisov

CEO
Ksenya Dolgaya

Ksenya Dolgaya

Product Owner
Stanislav Popov

Stanislav Popov

Head of marketing
Ivan Kolesnikov

Ivan Kolesnikov

Head of Partnerships