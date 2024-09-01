UAE
176 projects
Binghatti Azure
Binghatti Azure
Completion dateQ1 2025
DeveloperBinghatti Holding LTD
Total areafrom 31 m² to 173 m²
Down payment
from 600 000 AED
Trillionaire Residences
Trillionaire Residences
Completion dateQ3 2024
DeveloperBinghatti Holding LTD
Total areafrom 30 m² to 239 m²
Down payment20%
from 1 207 688 AED
Naya at District One
Naya at District One
Completion dateQ3 2027
DeveloperNakheel Properties
Total areafrom 81 m² to 195 m²
Down payment20%
from 1 827 800 AED
Volta
Volta
Completion dateQ1 2028
DeveloperDamac Properties
Total areafrom 95 m² to 220 m²
Down payment20%
from 2 496 000 AED
Binghatti Tulip
Binghatti Tulip
Completion dateQ4 2024
DeveloperBinghatti Holding LTD
Total areafrom 28 m² to 245 m²
Down payment
from 625 341 AED
Sapphire 32
Sapphire 32
Completion dateQ4 2026
DeveloperDar Al Karama Properties
Total areafrom 36 m² to 252 m²
Down payment10%
from 660 662 AED
Binghatti Gardenia
Binghatti Gardenia
Completion dateQ4 2024
DeveloperBinghatti Holding LTD
Total areafrom 30 m² to 160 m²
Down payment20%
from 655 000 AED
Trussardi Residences
Trussardi Residences
Completion dateQ4 2025
DeveloperMira Developments
Total areafrom 76 m² to 195 m²
Down payment10%
from 1 313 256 AED
Haven Living
Haven Living
Completion dateQ4 2025
DeveloperDriven Properties
Total areafrom 154 m² to 227 m²
Down payment
from 2 500 000 AED
