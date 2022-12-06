UAE
Gardenia Bay

United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, YS1

Payment plan*

Down Payment

5%

40 250 AED
Registration of the contract

2%

16 100 AED
Before the completion date

45%

362 250 AED
Handover

50%

402 500 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 10
Completion date Q2 2027
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 10
Price from 805 000 AED

Inner infrastructure

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Fitness center

Sport

Sports ground

Territory

Promenade

Barbeque area

Additionally

Restaurant / cafe

Conference room

Cinema

Transport accessibility

Public transport 700 m
High school 6 km
Shop 4 km
Medical center 8 km
Sea 7 km

About project

Modern waterfront community enhanced by green outdoor spaces. Discover a tranquil lifestyle near the key attractions of Yas Mall, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi. The complex comprises 210 residences, including cozy studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments. All units feature spacious balconies and floor-to-ceiling windows that offer views of the canal and landscaped areas.

The untouched waterfront borders a community where amenities, nature, and design harmoniously intertwine. The grounds feature park areas, walking trails, a beach club, fitness center, yoga zone, and outdoor sports facilities, as well as co-working spaces, a private cinema, meeting rooms, shops and cafes. Within a 10-minute drive, you'll find SeaWorld Abu Dhabi and Ferrari World, Gateway Park Yas, as well as cafes like La Brioche, Laura Coffee And Bakery and Nowhere. Additionally, you can enjoy Yas Acres Golf & Country Club and access the Yas Tennis Courts. High-quality finish Apartments are adorned with natural materials. Choose from warm or refreshingly light color schemes. Eco-friendliness is a feature of the complex Emphasis is placed on the healing power of nature, promoting relaxation, growth, and reconnection. Sustainable development technologies have been implemented, including energy and water consumption reduction and the use of recycled materials. Reliable developer Aldar Properties is a company that has been developing residential complexes in various areas of the UAE since 2004. The real estate portfolio includes Al Raha Beach, Yas Island, World Trade Center Abu Dhabi, Al Falah and Noor Al Ain.

